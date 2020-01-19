Jennifer Garner Wows at First SAG Awards Appearance in 6 Years

Jennifer Garner has arrived!

The Peppermint star made a glamorous appearance at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where she's set to present during the awards ceremony.

Garner turned heads in a red gown and wore 80 Carats of Harry Winston Diamonds, including a vintage 1959 diamond bracelet. She completed the look with soft waves and a pink lip.

The 47-year-old actress is a SAG Award winner, having taken home the statuette for Female Actor in a Drama Series for Alias in 2005. She was nominated for the same award in 2004, and nominated again in 2014, for Cast in a Motion Picture with her Dallas Buyers Club co-stars.

Getty Images

Her last appearance at the awards show was in 2014; she attended with then-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple announced their separation in 2015. They share three kids together -- 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel.

Angela Weiss/FilmMagic

A source told ET last fall that Garner and Affleck are on great terms, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

"Ben's relationship with Jen is doing amazingly well despite everything that's happened," the source said. "She's really supportive of Ben, and when they parent the kids separately, they both share their stories of sweet moments they had with the kids that day. Their friends are always saying what a perfect example they are of dedicated parents who look past their own issues."

