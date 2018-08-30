Jennifer Holliday is remembering her friend, Aretha Franklin.

The 57-year-old singer closed out the Queen of Soul's "Celebration of Life" funeral in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, with a recessional tribute for Franklin, who died on Aug. 16.

Joined by the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, Holliday -- in a bright purple suit emblazoned with rhinestones -- performed "Climbing Higher Mountains" as Franklin's casket left the venue.

Holliday was just one of many artists who took the stage at the Greater Grace Temple to pay their final respects to Franklin. Other performers included Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who is set to portray the Queen of Soul in an upcoming biopic that will start filming next year.

As ET previously reported, Franklin died earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

"Sweet Sleep, Beloved Angel," Holliday wrote in a tribute post at the time. "Many of my most favorite songs of Aretha’s were the quiet songs she sang with just her playing the piano or any of her soft romantic love songs like 'Daydreaming,' '(Gotta Find Me An) Angel,' 'Call Me (The Moment You Get There)' and this favorite of mine of her beautiful romantic love songs -- 'Oh Me, Oh My (I'm A Fool For You Baby)'"

"One Of 'The Greatest Voices Of All Time,'" she continued. "R.I.P. #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul #NationalTreasure #RESPECT."

