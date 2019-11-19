Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were out and about in New York City together!

On Monday, the newlyweds were seen walking arm in arm while exiting the Museum of Modern Art. The Dark Phoenix star chose a cream-colored overcoat over a brown sweater for the excursion. She completed the ensemble with a leopard-print handbag and burgundy mules. In the process, Lawrence also gave fans a fleeting glimpse at her wedding band alongside her engagement ring.

Her art dealer husband chose navy pants, a black-and-green North Face coat and a Yankee ball cap for the laid-back day. The pair were headed to a restaurant in Soho after having checked out the MoMA.

TheImageDirect.com

The pair tied the knot on Oct. 19 at the Belcourt of Newport, a sprawling home in Rhode Island belonging to Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. The 29-year-old actress chose a Dior wedding dress for the big day.

"Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite the prior Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport," a source said at the time. Additional guest included Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller and Ashley Olsen.

After saying "I do," Lawrence and her new hubby partied with their friends and loved ones until dawn, according to a source.

"The couple wanted guests to feel comfortable and be able to enjoy themselves while celebrating the special day," the source added. "After the wedding and a gorgeous reception, the couple hosted an after party on the estate. There was tons of dancing, laughs, some tears and food trucks. The couple closed down the party which ended around 6 a.m."

See more on Lawrence's nuptials in the clip below.

GET MORE CELEB WEDDING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Celebrate Until 6 A.M. at Star-Studded Wedding After-Party

Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence to Marry Cooke Maroney: Inside Their Love Story

Related Gallery