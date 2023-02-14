Forever love! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their relationship with some permanent body art.

In a Valentine's Day post shared by Lopez to Instagram on Tuesday, the songstress revealed that she and Affleck have thematically matching tattoos featuring each other's initials and names.

"Commitment ♾️" Lopez captioned a slideshow of snapshots featuring different cute pics of the happy couple. "Happy Valentine’s Day my love."

The cover pic of the carousel post reveals that Lopez got an infinity symbol, bisected by a vintage arrow, tattooed on her side, across her ribs.

Meanwhile, the post also shows Affleck's tattoo, which features two arrows crossing over each other, with the letters J and B -- standing for Jen and Ben.

The post also shares numerous smiling selfies of the couple, from their time together on a yacht to their lavish wedding, and more. The post is a delightful celebration of their love.

The sweet Valentine's Day commemoration comes just a few days after Affleck and Lopez made headlines for their cute Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin'.

A source previously told ET that the 50-year-old actor-director signed a deal with Dunkin' worth "several million dollars." In addition to the paycheck, Affleck's partnership with Dunkin' includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

"Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial," the source told ET at the time, with a second source adding, "Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is. Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It's really sweet to watch."

