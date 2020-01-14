Jennifer Lopez is a beaut in her latest fashion campaign!

The 50-year-old superstar is looking like a '60s movie star in her return as the face of Guess and Marciano Worldwide. Lopez models the brand's new spring 2020 collection, shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova in sunny Santa Monica, California.

J.Lo rocks Guess' glamorous wares from a white pinstripe pantsuit to a printed backless silk dress. Her voluminous curled hair and smoky eye makeup channel Italian film icon Sophia Loren.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign," J.Lo said in a press release. "The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sophia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

We last spotted Lopez at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, looking chic in a curve-hugging Georges Hobeika dress. We'll see her next at the SAG Awards later this week for which she is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Hustlers. Lopez was notably snubbed by the Oscars when nominations were announced on Monday.

The new spring collection Lopez is sporting in the campaign doesn't roll out until Feb. 1, but you can scoop up ET Style's current faves from Guess right now. Shop our picks, ahead.

Carrie Cropped Backless Tie Blouse Guess Guess Carrie Cropped Backless Tie Blouse Guess This flirty top will elevate any pair of skinny jeans. $69 at Guess

Mulholland Turtleneck Sweater Tunic Guess Guess Mulholland Turtleneck Sweater Tunic Guess A snuggly turtleneck sweater to wear all through winter. $89 at Guess

Karlie Belted Blazer Dress Guess Guess Karlie Belted Blazer Dress Guess This voluminous shoulder blazer dress equates to two pieces! Wear it open over a fitted knit to the office or wear it buttoned and belted to cocktail hour. $128 at Guess

Rita Floral-Print Dress Guess Guess Rita Floral-Print Dress Guess Wear with knee-high boots now and with sandals later. $98 at Guess

