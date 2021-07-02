Jennifer Lopez Says New Song 'Cambia El Paso' Is About Moving On When 'Something's Not Feeling Right'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Very Into One Another' as Rekind…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Alex Rodriguez Is 'Very Aware' of Attention Surrounding Jennifer…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kiss During Dinner i…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA During Dinner Dat…
Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Works This Tim…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Hopeful About Their Relation…
Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis and Calls H…
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
J.Lo and Ben Are ‘Very Serious,’ Kim Kardashian Won't Give Up Se…
Ben Affleck Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ From J.Lo’s Fam, A$AP Rocky …
Chris Harrison Exits the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Bennifer 2.0 Is O…
Bennifer’s PDA-Filled Dinner Date, Tiffany Haddish Reveals Adopt…
‘Thelma & Louise’ Turns 30: Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Refle…
Tom Hiddleston Says It’s Been an ‘Amazing Ride’ to Bring ‘Loki’ …
How Britney Spears Hopes to Set a Precedent After Feeling 'Manip…
Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner Wit…
Paris Jackson on Trusting Willow Smith to Tell Her Story and Wan…
Meet 'Back-Sync': *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Members Team Up for…
Erika Jayne Fires Back at Critics Amid Ongoing Legal Woes and Di…
Jennifer Lopez is on the move! The triple-threat star will be releasing a new song with Rauw Alejandro on Monday, and the fun track has a great message behind it.
Lopez, who recently called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and is now romantically involved with Ben Affleck, said the track was "definitely for me, about change."
"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," she told Crisco Kidd when she called into SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization to promote her new single, "Cambia El Paso," which translates in English to change the step. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."
Lopez noted that, for her coming from a dance background, "dance is life, and joy, and happiness."
"So, whenever I'm talking about dance, I'm talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again. You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy," the 51-year-old singer shared. "And that's what the record's about."
Lopez also praised Pitbull to Kidd, noting that Mr. Worldwide was there for her during a big moment in her life.
"Probably one of my biggest songs ever we did, which is 'On the Floor.' That kind of brought me back into the public eye after I had my kids and got married," she gushed over collaborating with Pitbull. "That was just like a new moment."
"On the Floor" came out 2011, two years after Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max with her then-husband, Marc Anthony.
"[Pitbull] will always represent kind of the new generation of my music for me. He was amazingly f**king on fire at the time," she recalled. "And he got on my record and I really appreciated that because I hadn't made records for a few years. And that was a big deal for me. So, I always have so much love in my heart for Pit."
Pitbull isn't the only man Lopez has a lot of love for! Check out the video for the latest on her and Affleck's rekindled romance.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Prime Day
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are All Smiles During Date Night In LA
Alex Rodriguez 'Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While,' Source Says
Related Gallery