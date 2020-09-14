Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Collection

By ETonline Staff
J.Lo Coach Basquiat collection
Jennifer Lopez looks stunning, stylish and cool in the latest Coach campaign for the fashion brand's new collection, featuring artwork from the late iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection honors Basquiat and his vision through clothing and accessories that also introduce the visionary to a new generation.

J.Lo stars in the familial-themed campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy Lin, Jon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs.  The Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show. 

Styles from the range include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to sell out quickly (and some pieces already have), so if you want to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

"Basquiat is one of my heroes," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a press release. "He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign."

coach basquiat

Jennifer Lopez and Paloma Elsesser

coach basquiat

Michael B. Jordan and Kyemah McEntyre

Shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection below.  

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
This black leather briefcase is bold yet classic, and you'll get years of wear out of it.

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
This cool graphic T-shirt is one you'll never want to take off.

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
This leather backpack is great for work or for the weekend, and the Basquiat artwork only ups the cool factor. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Throw on this sweatshirt dress for an effortlessly cool look this fall. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.

