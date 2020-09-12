Jennifer Lopez looks stunning, stylish and cool in the latest Coach campaign for the fashion brand's new collection, featuring artwork from the late iconic artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection honors Basquiat and his vision with clothing and accessories that introduce the visionary to a new generation.

J.Lo stars in the familial-themed campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy Lin, Jon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs. The Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat, which debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show.

Styles from the range include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to completely sell out in a very short time so if you would like to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

"Basquiat is one of my heroes," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a press release. "He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign."

Jennifer Lopez and Paloma Elsesser Micaiah Carter

Michael B. Jordan and Kyemah McEntyre Micaiah Carter

Some pieces of this Coach x Basquiat collection have already sold out.

Shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Coach x Basquiat collection below.

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. $550 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25 Coach This black leather briefcase is bold yet classic, and you'll get years of wear out of it. $495 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt Coach This cool graphic T-shirt is one you'll never want to take off. $150 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. $795 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack Coach This leather backpack is great for work or for the weekend, and the Basquiat artwork only ups the cool factor. $995 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress Coach Throw on this sweatshirt dress for an effortlessly cool look this fall. $350 at Coach

Alie Belt Bag Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Coach Alie Belt Bag Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat This Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag was just released yesterday by Coach featuring icons from his revolutionary works of art. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here. $375 at Coach

