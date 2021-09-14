Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Wears Heels From Her DSW Shoe Line to the Met Gala

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
27:21

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Masked Kiss at Met Gala 2…

02:11

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA in Italy!

01:11

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Couple Up at the Met Gala 2021

01:33

Grimes Accessories Met Gala Look With a Sword!

02:16

Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …

00:52

Gigi Hadid Channels Jessica Rabbit at Met Gala With Red Hair

01:21

Met Gala 2021: Anna Wintour and Pregnant Daughter Bee Shaffer Ar…

01:41

Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez Rocks the Red Carpet Solo Without …

00:52

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Arrive to the Met Gala Separately

04:16

Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance at 2021 MTV VMAs

03:00

Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!

02:22

Kylie Jenner Was Considering a Gender Reveal at Met Gala Before …

02:37

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Playfully Kiss and Show Off Some …

01:48

Bennifer 2.0 Makes Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival 

02:44

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ready to Become One Blended Famil…

02:48

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out for 'Hamilton' Date Nigh…

00:45

Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Lacy Bodysuit at Met Gala 2021

22:13

Bennifer 2.0's Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival, Chloe B…

03:10

Met Gala 2021: Watch a Marching Band Take Over Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez wore DSW shoes with her designer dress at the 2021 Met Gala. All eyes were on J.Lo when the 52-year-old multitalented star stepped out onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for fashion's biggest event

Lopez perfectly dressed for the theme of the night -- "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" -- in none other than Ralph Lauren. The custom-made, dark brown gown featured a plunging neckline and crystal-and-bead embroidery. The singer, dancer and actress styled the dress with a faux fur shearling cape, silver jewelry and a wide-brim hat to complete the western-inspired look. With her designer duds and accessories, Lopez wore a pair of silver ankle-strap platform sandals with sky-high heels from her super chic and affordable footwear line for DSW (all styles are under $100). The star tagged the shoe retailer and her brand, JLO Jennifer Lopez, on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez at 2021 met gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lopez's Met Gala shoe isn't available to shop just yet; however, we have a feeling the pair is part of the new fall collection that's launching on Sept. 28. Fans can sign up to be a DSW VIP member to get the latest news on the upcoming range. Lopez launched JLO Jennifer Lopez at DSW in 2020. The line offers show-stopping shoes that embody the triple threat's glamorous style, including boots, sneakers, flats, sandals and, of course, red carpet-ready heels. 

Sign Up on DSW

While we wait for the silver sandals to launch, ET Style has found similar styles you can shop right now. Plus, we've gathered a few of our current favorites from Lopez's DSW line. Shop our top picks below! 

Shop similar silver heels 

Nine West Zadien Ankle Strap Dress Sandals
Nine West Zadien Ankle Strap Dress Sandals
Macy's
Nine West Zadien Ankle Strap Dress Sandals
$89 AT MACY'S
Steve Madden Kisha Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Kisha Platform Sandal
DSW
Steve Madden Kisha Platform Sandal
$90 AT DSW
Aldo Metallic Felawen Sandal Heels
Aldo Metallic Felawen Sandal Heels
Lyst
Aldo Metallic Felawen Sandal Heels
$90 AT LYST

Shop JLO Jennifer Lopez for DSW 

JLO Jennifer Lopez Debbye Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez Debbye Sandal
DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Debbye Sandal
We love the edgy chain detail on this glamorous heel. 
$70 AT DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Corenne Slipper
JLO Jennifer Lopez Corenne Slipper
DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Corenne Slipper
Grab these cozy, fuzzy slippers for fall. 
$40 AT DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Dorindah Bootie
JLO Jennifer Lopez Dorindah Bootie
DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Dorindah Bootie
You won't regret getting this classic pair of booties. 
$70 AT DSW

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have PDA-Filled Date Night at Met Gala

Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Gwyneth Paltrow Comments on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon All Smiles in Group Pics

Jennifer Lopez Serves Looks in Glamorous Venice Photoshoot

Related Gallery

 