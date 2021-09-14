Jennifer Lopez Wears Heels From Her DSW Shoe Line to the Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez wore DSW shoes with her designer dress at the 2021 Met Gala. All eyes were on J.Lo when the 52-year-old multitalented star stepped out onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for fashion's biggest event.
Lopez perfectly dressed for the theme of the night -- "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" -- in none other than Ralph Lauren. The custom-made, dark brown gown featured a plunging neckline and crystal-and-bead embroidery. The singer, dancer and actress styled the dress with a faux fur shearling cape, silver jewelry and a wide-brim hat to complete the western-inspired look. With her designer duds and accessories, Lopez wore a pair of silver ankle-strap platform sandals with sky-high heels from her super chic and affordable footwear line for DSW (all styles are under $100). The star tagged the shoe retailer and her brand, JLO Jennifer Lopez, on Instagram.
Lopez's Met Gala shoe isn't available to shop just yet; however, we have a feeling the pair is part of the new fall collection that's launching on Sept. 28. Fans can sign up to be a DSW VIP member to get the latest news on the upcoming range. Lopez launched JLO Jennifer Lopez at DSW in 2020. The line offers show-stopping shoes that embody the triple threat's glamorous style, including boots, sneakers, flats, sandals and, of course, red carpet-ready heels.
While we wait for the silver sandals to launch, ET Style has found similar styles you can shop right now. Plus, we've gathered a few of our current favorites from Lopez's DSW line. Shop our top picks below!
Shop similar silver heels
Shop JLO Jennifer Lopez for DSW
