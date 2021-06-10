Jennifer Lopez Wears the Coolest Gym Outfits: Shop Her Looks

If you're looking for workout style inspiration, look no further than to Jennifer Lopez. It's no secret the multitalented star is always working out, and she's constantly spotted in the coolest workout gear.

To get her looks, ET Style has done some digging and gathered pieces from some of her best gym outfits that you can shop right now. From her tried-and-true activewear brands, like Niyama Sol and Beyond Yoga, to the stylish accessories and shoes she adds on (you know a glamorous pair of sunnies is a staple for the star), we've got the J.Lo-approved workout ensembles.

Shop her looks ahead.

Lopez has worn many Beyond Yoga leggings, in particular the shiny, pearlized styles. She accessorized with glamorous flat-top sunglasses from For Art's Sake.

Stax. is the latest activewear brand celebs have been rocking. In addition to J.Lo, their clothes have been spotted on Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. Lopez was seen in Miami rocking a gorgeous lilac shade of the Stax. BB sports bra and leggings.

Another Miami gym look the artist sported included a vintage-style Guess logo tee, printed Niyama Sol leggings (she wears this brand all the time!), oversized Gucci sunglasses and the Läst Sprint Sneaker.

Lopez showed off her moves during dance rehearsal in Tory Burch sweatpants, Niyama Sol knotted top and Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

