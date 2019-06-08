It was a special night for Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme.

The multi-talented entertainer kicked off her It's My Party Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, and shared a magical moment with her 11-year-old star in the making.

During her spectacular concert, Lopez's daughter surprised the audience by joining her mom onstage to help sing "Limitless." Lopez and Emme both wore matching red tulle ball gowns, with the megastar's mini-me wearing a cropped sweatshirt over her dress.

"I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," the proud mom wrote on Instagram alongside video of the two singing and then hugging at the end.

Following her show, Lopez thanked her fans for kicking off her summer tour, "Tonight, we partied!!!! 🎉Thanks for kicking it off with me, LA. See you again tomorrow!!!!❤️✨."

The singer wowed in an array of sexy costumes, including a fabulous Atelier Versace one-leg silk tulle jumpsuit that was entirely encrusted with Swarovski crystals. The layered ensemble also came with silk iridescent ruffled wings that added drama to the overall look.

ET had caught up with Lopez during her It's My Party rehearsals, where she praised her daughter's "amazing" voice. Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"She's got her daddy's voice. She's amazing," Lopez gushed. "It's natural. Emme could always sing. I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself. And Marc would say, 'She's singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,' because he was like that. I was like, 'You think she's singing?' And he was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' And he was right, and she's always, since she was little, she could always sing."

Emme, who also starred in Lopez's "Limitless" music video, has been impressing fans with her incredible singing voice. Lopez had told ET that her daughter would be joining her onstage during her tour "only if she wants to."

"If she wants to and she feels comfortable," the mom of two explained. "It's a big arena. It's different than our Vegas show. It's different than other things that we've been doing -- it's different than filming a video. I think she's come out of her shell in the past couple years."

As for letting her daughter follow in her singing footsteps?

"Listen, if she was going to do it, there's nothing I could do to stop her," Lopez said. "I know that from being an artist myself. Nobody can stop me from doing what I love to do. She's going to do it. But I would never push her in any direction. I'd always help her as much as I can and give her as much counsel and advice as I can and mentor in the best ways I know how to navigate."

See more of ET's interview with Lopez in the video below.

