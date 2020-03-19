Jennifer Lopez's New Shoe Line Is 30% Off Right Now

Jennifer Lopez's new shoe line with DSW is on sale.

The affordable shoe retailer is offering 30% off everything sitewide with the promo code MARCH30 through March 22, which applies to some of the biggest footwear brands such as Adidas, Cole Haan and Vans. The DSW sale also includes deals on the star's new fashion line, J.Lo Jennifer Lopez.

Last month, it was announced the multitalented star, 50, has teamed up with DSW on J.Lo Jennifer Lopez. Its first launch of footwear dropped on Monday and the styles are as glamorous as J.Lo herself -- ranging from sexy evening heels and cool-girl sneakers to summer-ready espadrille wedges.

Lopez, of course, stars in the campaign for her DSW collection. In the image, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, she sports a leopard print jacket, matching hot pants and lucite ankle-strap Parlata pumps.

The inaugural collection is inspired by the three cities Lopez calls home -- New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Handbags are also set to launch later this year.

"Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all - music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a press release.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some Old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self," she added. "We girls really can do it all!"

This isn't Lopez's first fashion brand. She had two clothing and accessory lines called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface in the early 2000s.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of must-have styles from the J.Lo Jennifer Lopez x DSW collection.

Parlata Pump J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Parlata Pump J.Lo Jennifer Lopez Leopard and lucite, need we say more? REGULARLY $69.99 $48.99 at DSW

Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On J.Lo Jennifer Lopez Come summer, this espadrille will become a staple to pair with a sundress. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at DSW

Doninique Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Doninique Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez The gold chain detail adds edge to a simple strappy black sandal. REGULARLY $69.99 $48.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A Barbie shoe IRL. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at DSW

Alyona Platform Sneaker J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Alyona Platform Sneaker J.Lo Jennifer Lopez You know a J.Lo white sneaker would not be plain! REGULARLY $79.99 $55.99 at DSW

Ayaba Flat J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Ayaba Flat J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A flat that's not boring is always on our shopping list. REGULARLY $69.99 $48.99 at DSW

Malika Platform Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Malika Platform Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez No shoe collection from J.Lo would be complete without a sky-high stiletto. The gold snake print metallic finish makes this sandal a showstopper. REGULARLY $79.99 $55.99 at DSW

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Celebrity Shoe Collections -- From Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna to Selena Gomez

How Jennifer Lopez Is Dealing With Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Best Makeup and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Signature Glow

Related Gallery