Jennifer Nettles is making a statement on female equality in the music industry at the 2019 CMA Awards!

The Sugarland singer arrived on the red carpet in a chic white Christian Siriano pantsuit emblazoned with the female Venus symbol and an attached fuchsia pink train that reads "Play Our F*@#iN Records Please & Thank You" in bold, handwritten letters. The back of her suit jacket features the words "Equal Play" and the back of the dramatic train reveals a drawn portrait of a woman with the Venus symbol.

Tonight's ceremony, hosted by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrates the legacy of women in country music. For the first time in history, women are nominated in every category for the event except Male Vocalist of the Year.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the musician on the red carpet about why she chose her powerful look.

"When I heard that the CMAs were going to be celebrating women this year, I thought, what a fantastic opportunity and invitation to take the conversation beyond the applause," Nettles said. "To take it beyond this night of celebration and to send a message to the rest of the industry that says women are supremely underrepresented and people want to hear our music and our records played on country radio and on country playlists just as equally."

"So I collaborated with Christian Siriano, who's a fantastic designer and ally for equality across the board, and a wonderful street artist out of New York City named Alice Mizrachi. She did all the work on this."

Nettles, who recently made her film debut in Harriet, styled the head-turning outfit with a sleek low bun, embellished with sparkly rhinestones.

