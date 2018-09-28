'Jeopardy!' Contestant Proposes to Girlfriend on the Game Show

What is ... yes?

Jeopardy! contestant Michael Pascuzzi may have come in second place during Thursday's competition, but he didn't go home without a win.

During the broadcast, the Orlando, Florida native took the opportunity to ask his girlfriend, Maria Shafer, to marry him.

It all began when host Alex Trebek said, "OK, now ladies and gentleman, normally when I interview the contestants I base my conversation on little bits of information they have supplied us but with regard to Michael Pascuzzi, from Orlando, Florida, I have absolutely nothing on the card."

"So, what do you wanna talk about?" Trebek asked Pascuzzi, who replied, "I can fill in for ya."

Pascuzzi then turned to the audience to reveal he "just wanted to say one quick thing and ask Maria Shafer right there," he said as cameras panned to his girlfriend, "if she would make me a winner today and marry me. Will you marry me?"

Crying happy tears, an emotional Shafer quickly responded, "Yes! Of course," to Pascuzzi's question.

Trebek then jumped in, saying, "Maria, you responded too quickly. I was about to say we'll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break," he joked, to which she responded: "That would be, what is ... yes!"

Watch it all go down below:

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

September has been an exciting time for marriage proposals in the entertainment world. Just this week, season 20 of Big Brother ended with a shocking live marriage proposal when Chris "Swaggy C" Williams got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh Dayton. (Spoiler alert: she said yes!)

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Florida, Christina Aguilera kicked off her Liberation Tour with an epic proposal from a fan in the crowd. After singing "Unless It's With You," she invited "two special people," Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis, to the stage, where the special moment -- which you can see here -- went down.

And let's not forget that amazing live proposal that everyone witnessed at this year's Emmys. ET caught up with Emmy winner Glenn Weiss backstage just moments after he asked Jan Svendsen to marry him on live TV. Here's what he had to say:

