Jeremy Renner is back in business!

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the season 3 teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres June 2. The ominous teaser trailer depicts an action-packed season, in which Renner's character, Mike McLusky, wrestles with the forces of good and evil.

"Five percent of people are truly good. Five percent are evil," Renner's voice can be heard in the teaser trailer that builds palpable suspense. "The rest of us, we wrestle between the two -- who we are, what we are, what we're willing to do."

But perhaps more importantly, the teaser trailer marks a remarkable comeback for the 53-year-old Oscar nominee, who on New Year's Day in 2023 was involved in a horrific and near-fatal snowplowing accident near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada.

Renner's comeback -- which has been nothing short of miraculous -- is riddled with a number of milestones, including the actor returning to set to mark the one-year anniversary of the accident.

"Day one on set ... nervous today," he wrote in his caption to a January 2024 Instagram post showing him in character. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly for the fans."

Renner also celebrated the one-year anniversary of returning home for the first time since being discharged from the hospital.

Just last month, Renner spoke to ET about his recovery and shared how close he is to being 100 percent.

"[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger," Renner said. "It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

Renner survived a horrific accident on Jan. 1, 2023 while trying to save his nephew, who was stuck in the snow. According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, the Marvel star recalled to investigators while hospitalized that he towed his nephew's truck off of his driveway and into the street on New Year's Day after it was stuck in the snow. The trouble arose after the snowplow, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials.

However, his nephew was in the path of danger. Renner feared the snowplow was going to run over his nephew, "so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." Renner tried climbing into the snowplow but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

The actor suffered a litany of horrific injuries -- eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg, tibia and left ankle, as well as a broken right shoulder.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience," said Renner in an emotional interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer. "But I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Amid his recovery, Renner spent this past New Year's Day with his family and spoke about what lies ahead in a live CNN New Year's Eve interview.

"We have a lot to celebrate this year and kind of re-correct what happened last year," he said. "I really feel pretty blessed by it."

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres June 2 on Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: