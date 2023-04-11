Jeremy Renner has an optimistic outlook on his serious injuries following his New Year's Day snowplow accident. The 52-year-old Hawkeye star was a guest on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, arriving with a cane and a big smile.

He shared that the injury broke "35 or so" bones.

"We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I'm going to die from or not," Renner said of his broken bones. "And then six weeks later, I'm finding another break and another break and another break."

Renner considers himself lucky to be alive, noting that despite the severity of his injuries, it could have been much worse.

"It just missed every vertebrae, didn't hit any organs, didn't hit my brain, didn't swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that's weird," Renner shared. "But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn't dangerous."

"Collapsed lung?" host Kimmel asked.

"Yeah, that's fine. I've got another one," Renner quipped.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While he seemed upbeat during his late-night appearance, the Marvel star did note that he had two stints in two separate intensive care units after getting "kicked out" of the first one.

"I tried to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it. I hate what I'm wearing. It was gross," Renner said, laughing.

"There was two different ICUs. I got kicked out of the first one... It was under construction when I got there. So they put me in a janitor's closet, like it's a VIP thing," Renner continued. "No bathroom in it. The lights are flickering. Everyone's moaning like they're dying. Like, this is a haunted house. It's called the ICU like [creepy voice] 'I see youuuu.' It's a haunted house. I'm not going to get better here."

Renner admitted that he feels badly for how he handled the first hospital, saying, "I'm going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every single one of those nurses."

Later in the interview, Renner noted that despite remaining lighthearted, "I promise you I'm in a ton of pain."

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alexander Fries', vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snowplow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. However, his nephew was in the path of danger.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report read. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." Renner then attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

"The PistenBully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report stated. "He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

