Jessa Duggar and Husband Ben Seewald Expecting Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald's family is growing!

ET can exclusively reveal the couple is expecting their fourth child together. The Counting On stars are already parents to 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry and 1-year-old daughter Ivy.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple said in a statement to ET. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa and Ben also shared a sweet photo of their sonogram.

TLC

TLC

Jessa and Ben got married in November 2014 in Arkansas. Their relationship was documented on 19 Kids and Counting until it went off the air in 2015. They then joined the family spin-off, Counting On. They welcomed their first child together in 2015.

Jessa isn't the only Duggar who is expecting. Joe and his wife, Kendra, announced back in August that they are expecting baby no. 3, a little girl.

For more on the Duggar family, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Duggar Family Tree: All the Marriages, Kids and Big Announcements!

Jessa Duggar Opens Up About Son Henry's Speech Delays

Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Ben Seewald

Halsey Announces She’s Pregnant! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery