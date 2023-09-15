Sharna Burgess' recent comments about her Dancing With the Stars history have raised some eyebrows about her past partners. While speaking with boyfriend Brian Austin Green on their Old-ish podcast, the 38-year-old revealed that she was not asked back as a pro dancer for season 32 of ABC's hit competition show.

Burgess said winning season 27 with radio personality Bobby Bones became "controversial," and she was not hired back for season 28. She did return for season 29, and recalled having "a partner that was really difficult," though she did not name any names.

"Not say too much because I don't want to, but I wasn't able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened," she said. "So that was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly."

Burgess was partnered with Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe during that season and they placed 12th.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

In a statement to TVLine, Metcalfe's publicist responded to Burgess' claims, saying, "If she is referring to a time where our client, Jesse Metcalfe, worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along."

The statement continued, "Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant."

After her time with Metcalfe, Burgess and Green then competed together on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars and were also eliminated early.

After taking time off to focus on her and Green's baby last season, Burgess said she was upset to learn that she hadn't been asked back for the upcoming season of the show, calling it a "huge shock."

ET spoke with Green this week about Burgess not returning to Dancing With the Stars.

"She’s doing great. Sharna's awesome. But it's a difficult situation," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told ET. "There are obviously just sort of ego challenges and things not working out the way you would like them to and all of that, but she’s a strong person."

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays, starting Sept. 26, on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT: