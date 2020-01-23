A new modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson dropped a precious bombshell on Wednesday night when he revealed that he and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child together this summer.

The 44-year-old Modern Family star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where the topic of being in your 40s came up.

"This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all," Ferguson quipped, referencing himself, Corden, fellow guest Charlie Hunnam and the audience. "I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. But shh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us."

He went on to gush, "I'm very excited. I'm 44 now, I'm like, let's get this show going, tick tock."

A shocked Corden asked if Ferguson was having a boy or a girl and the actor replied, "A human!"

Ferguson and Mikita have been together for years. They tied the knot in 2013. The decision for the pair to become dads has been a long time coming. In 2017, Ferguson opened up to ET's Leanne Aguilera about the possibility of welcoming a child.

"But Justin [Mikita] and I are very excited to come dads in the near future," he added of he and his husband. "No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."

