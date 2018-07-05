Jessica Alba Says She Still Has 15 Pounds to Lose After Giving Birth to Son Hayes

Jessica Alba isn’t letting the holiday keep her from getting a workout in!

The businesswoman and mother of three took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday ahead of her 4th of July celebrations with her family.

Alba, 37, snapped a gym selfie, writing, “Still got 15lbs to go – this is my most challenging considering I didn’t gain as much w Hayes… 6 months postpartum.” She added, “Got it in,” with flexed arm and sweat emojis.

Later in the day, Alba got cleaned up to celebrate the holiday with her family in Mexico. After sharing a sweet video of her daughter, Haven, 6, singing in Spanish, the proud mom posted a cute shot of Haven with her little brother, Hayes,” writing, “These two.”

Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and their kids also posed for a family shot with Alba’s parents in front of a patriotic display.

The Honest Company founder has been serious about getting back into shape since welcoming her son in January. In March she documented herself doing three workouts in one day before undergoing a stunning hair transformation.

