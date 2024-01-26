Is Jessica Biel about to start a shower-eating movement?

The actress seemed to inspire some TikTok fans after opening up about her unique personal passion: eating in the shower. The Candy star kicked off the conversation in the final days of 2023, telling followers in a December video that she loves to eat and drink in the shower, but sticks to what she deemed shower-appropriate items: cereal, popsicles, yogurt, tea, and coffee. As she noted, if it drops, it can just go down the drain.

In response to a fan, Biel made a follow-up video explaining how she tackles consuming in such an environment. According to the mom of two, a ledge is quite helpful for placing down coffee or yogurt in the middle of your wash.

"It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this," she assured. "I find it deeply satisfying."

Of course, she pointed out the obvious: You should keep your mouth closed while chewing under the water.

Concluded Biel, "Enjoy your shower consuming."

While the admission struck some fans as odd or confusing, others -- particularly moms -- could relate. As one parent commented, "I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy."

Another agreed, "It’s the only place you can probably eat without having to share with kids."

Still, she didn't sell some on the cereal. "Cereal? Without Milk? Does the water get in the bowl?" a comment read. "[Too] many questions."

Fortunately, it's not that serious. As Biel quipped in one of her captions, "(Shower) food for thought…"

