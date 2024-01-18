Jessica Biel recently had flight trouble due to the harsh weather conditions in the U.S. and she took her TikTok followers on the journey with her!

Biel's journey began with the video captioned, "Airplane Chronicles Pt. 1," where she revealed that after a short flight, the plane that she was on could not land on the runway due to a "crazy snowstorm."

Thankfully, though, the Cruel Summer actress had a few saviors -- in the form of snacks.

"Luckily I brought all my favorite snacks," she told the camera in the video, which was dedicated to Mindy Kaling. "And I brought extra."

Biel then flashed her snacks -- which included nuts, a fruit snack, a granola bar and an orange -- for the camera.

"I didn't pack a lunch, but I packed all these snacks, and then this morning I just thought, 'Maybe I'll pack a few extras.' So I have like triple of each one of these just for good measure," she added as a montage of her eating the snacks played.

The 7th Heaven alum was overly prepared, with a karaoke microphone, just in case it got "really, really desperate" in the air.

"How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with this?" she asked. "Should I try it?"

Part one ended with her reminding herself to always pack your own lunch and bring your own snacks on the plane, before she signed off with a kiss to Kaling.

Biel had good reason to mention Kaling in the video. In November, Kaling shared a picture of the plane salad that she made, which was inspired by a previous run-in she had with Biel in the air.

"I eat terribly when I travel and I wanted to change that. So instead of eating randomly (which lets face it is fun too, sometimes), I was like 'what if I prepared my meal and brought it with me?'" she wrote next to a picture of her eating a salad on a plane.

"Then I remembered this one time, maybe like 14 years ago, when I sat next to @jessicabiel on a flight. An hour in, she pulled out this container from her tote bag. It had the most delicious looking homemade salad in it that was definitely a better option than whatever I was eating," she added. "I always wanted to ask her what the recipe was!"

The Mindy Project star's post continued with the recipe for her flight-friendly meal.

Biel returned for "Airplane Chronicles Pt. 2 -- with her hair pulled up in a bun -- to update those who were invested in the trip.

The mother of two revealed that she was stuck in an outpost at the Salt Lake City airport, and couldn't get off of the plane, as they were refueling so that it could get back in the air.

It was in that moment the star realized that she needed more than snacks.

"And now, I am really pissed I didn't bring a lunch," she told the camera. "So I think the moral of the story is, it literally doesn't matter if you're flying for 20 minutes or 20 hours, pack your own damn lunch."

In another dramatic turn of events, Biel appears on camera again, this time with sunglasses as she informs her followers that the plane was going to attempt to take off again.

Biel then holds up her bag full of snacks and fake cries as she thanks God for her little treats.

Finally, the star reveals that the plane finally landed, ending her lunch-less saga in the sky.

"Wow, that was nuts," she told the camera. "I hope everybody has a safe travel wherever they're off to."

It's unclear if Biel was traveling with her husband, Justin Timberlake, or their two sons. However, it's obvious she will always pack a plane lunch from this day forward.

