Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated her 38th birthday with an intimate pajama party.

The actress turned 38 on Tuesday and shared loving pics on Instagram of her and Timberlake celebrating her big day. Timberlake lovingly hugs Biel in one of the candid snaps as she smiles in front of a delicious-looking cake. In another photo, Biel claps her hands in joy and is laughing as Timberlake, clad in a bright tie-dye shirt, looks on.

In the caption, the former 7th Heaven star shared that her husband threw her a pajama party and also made her laugh by serenading her. Biel called the 39-year-old singer a "wonderful human."

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas," she wrote. "I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing 😂. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love."

Timberlake also posted a sweet message on Instagram commemorating his wife's birthday, calling Biel the love of his life.

"Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me," he wrote alongside photos of the two together. "I can't wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you."

Later, Biel also encouraged her followers to vote on Super Tuesday, showing off her own "I voted" sticker.

"Proof that I did more than just eat cake today," she joked.

The loving pictures of the couple come after TheDaily Mail published pictures on Saturday of Biel out and about in Beverly Hills not wearing her wedding ring. In November, Timberlake made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, while at a bar in New Orleans, though a source told ET at the time that the two were like brother and sister and their interaction that night was "harmless." Still, he later publicly apologized to Biel on Instagram.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," he wrote.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued, referring to his and Biel's only child, 4-year-old Silas. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

In January, a source told ET that both had moved on from the scandal.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source said. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren't going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn't cheat, and she believes him."

"The couple has put everything past them and has moved on," the source added.

