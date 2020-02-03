Justin Timberlake came out to show wife Jessica Biel some love and support at the premiere of the new season of her TV series The Sinner on Monday.

Biel went solo while walking the blue carpet outside The London Hotel in West Hollywood, but was all smiles while posing alongside her charming co-stars, including Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman.

Once she made her way inside, Timberlake made his low-key entrance and joined his ladylove before the screening.

The "Man of the Woods" singer was sweetly affectionate toward Biel, and they both smiled for photos inside the venue. Timberlake was seen rubbing his wife's back during the reception, and stayed by her side throughout the night.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The outing comes just a few days after Timberlake celebrated his 39th birthday, which Biel commemorated with a super sweet Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂," Biel wrote, alongside a slideshow of super cute, romantic snapshots.

Last week, a source told ET that Timberlake and Biel -- who share a 4-year-old son, Silas -- are "in a very good place" just two months after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source said. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

"The couple has put everything past them and has moved on," the source added.

Meanwhile, season three of Biel's crime drama The Sinner premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

For more on Biel and Timberlake, check out the video below.

-- Reporting by Philiana Ng.

Justin Timberlake Leaves Flirty Comment on Jessica Biel's Instagram This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Biel Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Justin Timberlake Months After PDA Drama

Jessica Simpson Says Justin Timberlake Won a Bet With Ryan Gosling When She Kissed Him

Justin Timberlake Posts Another Cute Comment on Jessica Biel's Instagram

Related Gallery