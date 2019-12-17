It appears all is well between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, at least on social media. Earlier this month, the 38-year-old singer and actor publicly apologized to his wife of seven years after he was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, at a New Orleans bar in November.

On Monday, Biel took to Instagram to share a promotional video of herself in workout gear on a fitness ball, and her husband was quick to leave a comment. Timberlake showed his love for his wife by simply writing, "❤️😍❤️."

Biel did not respond to the comment, but several fans did, calling out Timberlake after his recent behavior.

"@justintimberlake oh Justin you know it’s gonna take more than just😚😚🍑," one fan wrote.

"@justintimberlake boy bye," another added.

Still others were supportive of the singer, who has a history of leaving flirty comments on his wife's posts.

"@justintimberlake people act like you are doing this for show. You ALWAYS comment on your wife’s posts and flirt and show you’re proud of her. That’s love! Block out the hate JT!! ❤️❤️❤️" one person wrote.

Another commenter noted, "@justintimberlake and this is why I'm shocked that most people in the public eye don't turn off comments on their posts...you reply with a sweet emoji and people jump all over you. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Keep being you. It only matters what she thinks. 😊."

As fans pointed out, this isn't the first comment Timberlake has made on his wife's Instagram since the scandal broke. On another promotional video last week, he commented, "Squad! 😍," garnering some similar shade.

The criticism comes after Timberlake took to social media to publicly share aplogize to his wife and family.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote at the time, referring to his night out with Wainwright and other cast members. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior."

He went on to note that he wants to set a better example for his and Biel's 4-year-old son, Silas, adding, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

A source previously told ET that Timberlake and Wainwright are like brother and sister, adding that them hanging out on the balcony was "harmless."

