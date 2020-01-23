Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are doing well after some drama.

A source tells ET that the couple is "in a very good place" just two months after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his costar, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much needed quality time together," the source says. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

"The couple has put everything past them and has moved on," the source adds.

After photos of Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, getting cozy surfaced, a source told ET that their night out with friends was "harmless," with Wainwright's rep adding that "there is not validity" to romance rumors between the pair.

Shortly after the pics came out, Timberlake took to social media to apologize to Biel, 37, for his behavior.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote at the time. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior."

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued of Silas, the 4-year-old he shares with Biel. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Since then, Timberlake has been leaving flirty comments on his wife's Instagram account. Watch the video below to see what he had to say.

