Jessica Lange Makes 'AHS' Return in First Photo As 'Queen Constance'

She’s back!

On Wednesday, fans got their very first glimpse of Jessica Lange as she gears up for her return to American Horror Story with one of her most engaging characters: Constance Langdon. The new photo arrives from the show’s creator Ryan Murphy, who used the image to mark a special occasion.

“To celebrate 300 k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance...the one and only Lady Lange...being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!” Murphy captioned the photo.

In the image, the two-time Oscar-winner is wearing a long floral blouse and gardening gloves as Paulson chats her up by a house shrouded by plants. Lange left the series after season 4, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and famously said she had no intention of returning. Then it was Paulson who actually revealed to fans that Lange will make the briefest of returns to the AHS universe.

"I do have the great pleasure of letting you all know that, yes, she will be back," she told journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour in August. "Jessica will be returning as Constance in an episode that I’m going to direct.“

Paulson directed the season’s sixth episode, so it looks like fans will have to wait a while before seeing the deliciously seductive Constance in action. However, in the first episode of the season, viewers were already introduced to Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), her adopted son. He is the real child of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton). He’s also the Anti-Christ in this season’s post-apocalyptic world. Perhaps by the time episode six arrives, it will be time to learn about Langdon’s upbringing.

New episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.



Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Taissa Farmiga Admits She Was 'Nervous' to Play Two Characters in 'AHS: Apocalypse' (Exclusive)

'AHS: Apocalypse' Sneak Peek Gives First Look at the 'Murder House' 'Coven' Crossover

Ryan Murphy Teases Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott's Possible 'AHS' Return

Related Gallery