Jessica Simpson even manages to make snowsuits look chic! The 39-year-old mother of three looked fit and fabulous on the slopes, sharing photos from her family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram.

"Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got," Simpson quipped in the caption. In the shot, the fashion designer is showing off her newly slimmed down body in a black one-piece ski suit. She's also rocking giant shades, a puffy coat and a big grin.

On Monday, Simpson also shared a family photo with her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, her husband, Eric Johnson, and her brother-in-law, Evan Ross on the slopes.

"Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME ❄️ @ashleesimpsonross @realevanross," Simpson captioned the shot of the foursome on skis with a stunning snow-covered mountain backdrop.

This past fall, Simpson revealed she had shed 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter, Birdie.

Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak, opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner, about the dramatic weight loss and how the star maintained her fit physique. Watch the clip below for more from the exclusive interview:

