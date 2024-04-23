Bejeweled! Jennifer Meyer, seen on It-girls like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Richie, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, is having its biggest sale yet to celebrate the jewelry designer's 47th birthday on April 23.

For 24 hours only, Meyer's namesake jewelry line is offering 23% off everything, including pieces that have been spotted on fashionable stars.

Shop the Jennifer Meyer Sale

Think: the Mini Circle Link Necklace that Swift rocked in her music video for "Anti-Hero," the Good Luck Charm owned by Swift, Richie, and Ratajkowski, as well as the brand’s Small and Large Dome Rings that were recently spotted on Robbie.

The fine jewelry brand has become a celebrity staple with its meaningful necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, that represent significant milestones, luck, and love.

"I think that jewelry becomes a part of you. I think you should buy pieces that you really love that you want to wear all day, every day, and then you could wear them morning into night," Meyer previously told ET.

"People love jewelry because it's timeless and it's sentimental. They remember where they got the jewelry and who gave it to them and what the occasion was," she added.

Shop the A-list approved items below:

