Jewelry Brand Jennifer Meyer Is Having Its Biggest Sale With 23% Off Pieces Worn By Taylor Swift and More

By Carly Sloane
Published: 10:59 AM PDT, April 23, 2024

Stock up on new baubles loved by Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie and more, all for 23% off.

Bejeweled! Jennifer Meyer, seen on It-girls like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Richie, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, is having its biggest sale yet to celebrate the jewelry designer's 47th birthday on April 23.

For 24 hours only, Meyer's namesake jewelry line is offering 23% off everything, including pieces that have been spotted on fashionable stars.

Shop the Jennifer Meyer Sale

Think: the Mini Circle Link Necklace that Swift rocked in her music video for "Anti-Hero," the Good Luck Charm owned by Swift, Richie, and Ratajkowski, as well as the brand’s Small and Large Dome Rings that were recently spotted on Robbie.

The fine jewelry brand has become a celebrity staple with its meaningful necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, that represent significant milestones, luck, and love.

"I think that jewelry becomes a part of you. I think you should buy pieces that you really love that you want to wear all day, every day, and then you could wear them morning into night," Meyer previously told ET.

"People love jewelry because it's timeless and it's sentimental. They remember where they got the jewelry and who gave it to them and what the occasion was," she added.

Shop the A-list approved items below:

Jennifer Meyer Mini Circle Link Necklace

Jennifer Meyer Mini Circle Link Necklace
Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Mini Circle Link Necklace

This choker necklace added a touch of shine and sophistication to Swift's look in her music video for "Anti-Hero."

$6,000 $4,620

Shop Now

Jennifer Meyer Small Dome Ring

Jennifer Meyer Small Dome Ring
Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Small Dome Ring

Make a statement everyday with this solid 18-karat yellow gold ring.

$3,000 $2,310

Shop Now

Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Necklace

Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Necklace
Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Necklace

This classic necklace features seven symbols made to bring you luck, fortune, and protection.

$3,950 $3,041.50

Shop Now

Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings

Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings
Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings

Meghan Markle rocked these light-weight disc earrings crafted from hammered, subtly textured 18-karat gold.

$3,250 $2,502.50

Shop Now

Jennifer Meyer Mini Leaf Necklace

Jennifer Meyer Mini Leaf Necklace
Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Mini Leaf Necklace

Jennifer Aniston rocked this delicate Mini Leaf Necklace soon after the brand launched and it has become a timeless staple ever since.

$350 $269

Shop Now

 

