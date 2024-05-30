Jimmy Kimmel and his family had a very eventful holiday weekend. The late-night host opened up about all that went on during Wednesday night's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that he spent much of the weekend at the Children's Hospital for his 7-year-old son, Billy's, third open heart surgery.

"He's doing very well," Kimmel noted as the audience cheered.

However, the family also had to contend with some chaos when they returned home on Monday. Kimmel said that an hour after they got home he was playing video games with Billy when the little boy noticed something was wrong.

"He said, 'Dad, there are two birds in the house!'" Kimmel shared, showing footage of himself in the kitchen with a long broom, trying to coax a hawk out the window.

Billy Kimmel and Jimmy Kimmel trying to get a hawk out of the house. - Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

"It's OK, Bill, Dad's gonna get it out," Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, is heard saying in the clip.

But the hawk proves to be a stubborn unwanted guest, flying around the kitchen. Finally, after crashing into another part of the kitchen, sending feathers flying everywhere, the hawk flies out of the window.

Kimmel noted that there was another bird they found dead in the dining room, noting that it had a special connotation for the family.

"I don't really believe in this kind of stuff, but on the day of Billy's surgery, my wife saw a mourning dove on the ledge outside his bedroom," Kimmel shared. "It's apparently an omen of death, and she was very freaked out by it."

However, he added, "We get home from the hospital and the hawk flies in and it kills the mourning dove, kills the omen of death!"

In 2017, Kimmel revealed that his son was born with a heart condition. After announcing that Billy had undergone his third surgery this week, Kimmel noted that they hoped it would be the last for the little boy.

"We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," Kimmel wrote on Instagram.

