It’s that time of year again, when the costumes come off and the kids start to cry, all thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.

The late night host pulled his annual “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” prank where parents film their children’s candid reactions after telling them that they ate all of their treats.

"I’m so disappointed at you,” one little girl told her mother, looking stern.

Another little boy was in disbelief, holding up his bucket and shouting, "But it was in there! Noooo.”

There was also a funny moment when one little boy told his mom, "I’m not mad at all. I’ll never be mad at you because you’re my mom,” and she replied, "You’re too sweet, it’s gross.”

But not all kids were as forgiving. Other little girl had a full-blown meltdown screaming, "I hate you, Mommy! You ate all my candy! No one’s coming in. [slams door] Unless they have all my candy.”

After one mom told her son that Jimmy Kimmel told her to do it, he replied, "He’s an idiot. He’s a frickin’ idiot.”

But after years of the prank, not all the kids were fooled.

"Jimmy Kimmel, how many years do you think you’re going to get away with this?” one little boy asked the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

