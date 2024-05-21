Jo Wenberg wants some answers from Tom Schwartz. On part two of Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion, the hairstylist joined the cast to discuss her complicated relationship with Katie Maloney's ex-husband and his new romance with Sophia Skoro.

The segment started with Jo and Tom sharing that they initially met through VPR alum Kristen Doute, but didn't communicate much aside from the occasional text, meetup or haircut. Amid Tom's divorce from Katie, Jo found herself in between homes. With several friends sick from COVID-19 and Kristen dealing with her own drama, Jo reached out to Tom to ask if she could crash at his place.

"He was nice enough to let me couch surf in his spare bedroom," she said. "I brought my backpack and I brought my dog and I stayed there for four days [before] I moved into my apartment."

That, Jo said, got misinterpreted as her moving into Tom's apartment in an attempt to date him in the wake of his and Katie's split. Katie was not happy about the situation and made no secret of that fact, especially when it came out that Tom and Jo had slept together, though they'd previously denied that fact.

"In the beginning, when Jo wasn't filming, I loved that she didn't want to be part of this world," Tom explained as to why he kept it quiet. "It was a great escape. While it lasted, it was kind of f**king beautiful. It was kind of a lightning in a bottle scenario."

While Tom believed that he and Jo were something akin to friends with benefits, Jo, who revealed that they had exchanged I love yous, thought they were in a relationship.

After seeing it all play out throughout the season, much of the VPR cast blasted Tom for leading Jo on, Katie included. Tom repeatedly insisted he wasn't ready for a relationship, though he's since entered into one with Sophia Skoro,

"Now you have a girlfriend and you love talking about her," Jo said. "I was a secret for a year."

"She has nothing to do with the reason I pulled away from you. Zero," Tom responded. While Jo said she knew that to be true, she still questioned why he was ready to go the distance with Sophia and not with her.

"I was scared to put labels on it," he answered. "I felt incapable of being in a conventional relationship. I felt f**ked up."

Now, though, Tom is all too happy to gush about the woman in his life.

"Her name's Sophia. She's ridiculously good-looking, but that's my least favorite thing about her. She's f**king hilarious, smart, she's got a great career," he said before noting, "But anyways, that's disrespectful to Jo."

That caused uproars amongst the group, with Jo pleading, "Pick a lane!"

As for Katie's harsh words about Jo, the Something About Her owner said, "It's not about you. It's about what I was going through. I know it wasn't nice or kind, but I was dealing with a lot of s**t, and the last thing I needed was you."

While Jo insisted "that's no excuse," Tom told his former fling, "That's pretty much an apology from her."

As she moves forward on her quest for love, Jo said Aaron Rodgers and John Mayer are her type. The latter response hilariously prompted Scheana Shay, who's claimed to have an orgy with the singer, declare, "Been there, done that."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will continue on May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock. Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

