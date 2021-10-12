The queen of all things home design and decor (aka Ms. Joanna Gaines) has graced us yet again with new goodies to fill our homes with -- and just in time for the holiday season, no less.

Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia home decor line -- which is available at Target -- officially dropped its highly anticipated holiday collection and the lineup of product offerings is *unsurprisingly* very cute and cozy.

From rustic holiday decor accents, artificial berry wreaths and plaid table runners to stoneware mixing bowl sets (holiday baking just got a whole lot more stylish), foliage-inspired throw pillows and yes, even a farmhouse-chic tree bells advent calendar, the collection has everything you'd need to make your home that much more festive for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

Target

While the full collection won't be available until Oct. 24, shoppers can still peruse through the drop's current offerings and preview what will soon be available.

Ahead, shop cozy decor and other home essentials from Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection. In need of more home design inspo ahead of the holiday season? Check out the coziest furniture to get your home prepped for fall, plus shop the best holiday decor deals from Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and more.

Toy Train Target Toy Train Child-like fun and cozy holiday aesthetics are combined in this charming toy train. $20 Learn More

Plus, for those who take their interior design cues from the Magnolia co-founder herself, be sure to watch Joanna Gaines' show on Hulu and sign up for the streaming service below.

