Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski in Intimate Malibu Ceremony

Jodie Sweetin said, "I do," to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, over the weekend. According to People, the Full House actress and Wasilewski -- a clinical social worker -- wed in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, California.

The couple were surrounded by Sweetin's two daughters, Beatrix, 11, and Zoie, 14, as well as other friends and family, and the 40-year-old actresses Full House castmates. Per People, John Stamos, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure were all in attendance for the intimate affair.

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," Sweetin exclusively told the outlet. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

Following their walk down the aisle, the couple and their 50 guests celebrated with a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar. The group also enjoyed a small cake and other sweet treats.

Of the backyard reception, Sweetin told People, "I didn't want it to be fussy. The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends -- and twinkle lights!"

Sweetin shared a shot of their wedding day, which featured the smiling bride walking down the aisle in a gorgeous lace gown. She held a beautiful bouquet of brightly colored flowers, while Wasilewski strutted his stuff in a black tux and light blue tie.

"So…. About last night ❤️❤️💒💍👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️," she captioned the sweet photo.

She also posted a pic of her wedding manicure ahead of the big day, writing, "Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for a special occasion ☺️💕 #staypresent #enjoythemoment," alongside the pic, which showed off Sweetin's gorgeous engagement ring.

After meeting through mutual friends, Sweetin and Wasilewski began dating long-distance in 2017, before Wasilewski made the move from New York to L.A. in 2020 to be with his now-bride. The pair, who got engaged in January, dated for nearly 5 years before tying the knot.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Sweetin in February about her engagement and why Wasilewski is "the one."

"I just get along with him so well. He's my best friend," Sweetin said. "Beyond that we just have such a great life together. We love traveling. We love so many of the same things and connect in such a great way. I'm just at peace finally."

"I have never been with someone who has accepted me so 100 percent completely as I am. We get along so well. We have never had an argument. We have lived together now through the pandemic, with kids," she added. "... He is just so kind and wonderful. He just lets me be exactly who I am... He is like, 'I just want to support you. You do your dream and I will just be back here being your biggest fan. I don't need to be in pictures or in all of it.'"

Sweetin also noted that her girls and her parents are equally smitten with Wasilewski.

"Most importantly, my girls love him. He asked them before we got engaged, 'What would you think if your mom and I got married?'" she said. "He called my parents and talked to them. He did it all exactly right. My parents love him. I'm just really at peace and really happy."

Saturday’s nuptials marked the Fuller House alum’s fourth marriage. Sweetin was first married to Shaun Holguin between 2002 to 2006. She then moved on with Cody Herpin -- with whom she shares daughter Zoie -- and they were married from 2007 to 2010. She later wed Morty Coyle in 2012 -- with whom she shares daughter Beatrix -- before their 2016 spilt.

