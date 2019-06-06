Joey Fatone and his wife, Kelly Baldwin, are officially going their separate ways.

The *NSYNC singer filed for divorce from his estranged wife on May 13. The couple has been separated for the last few years, and he's been dating Izabel Araujo. ET has reached out to Fatone's rep for comment.

Fatone and Baldwin married in 2004 and share two children together, 18-year-old Briahna and 9-year-old Kloey. While pregnant with Kloey, Baldwin faced serious health complications. Fatone told ET in 2017 that Kloey's autism diagnosis tested him and Baldwin as parents.

"It has tested us a lot," he shared. "She's on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents."

"The things that I was able to simply explain or express to Briahna when she was young, I have to kind of take a different approach with Kloey, for her to understand," Fatone added.

The 42-year-old singer has been all about dad life lately, as he recently opened up to ET about bringing Briahna along for his appearance during Ariana Grande's set at Coachella. Watch below.

