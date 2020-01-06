Joey King suffered an injury after the 2020 Golden Globes.

Following Sunday's awards show, the 20-year-old actress took to Twitter to show off a large bump on her forehead. King revealed that she got the injury after her Act co-star, Patricia Arquette, hit her in the head with her newly acquired trophy. Arquette, 51, took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for the Hulu show.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life," King tweeted, adding on Instagram, "Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe. But I can."

"What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator!" Arquette replied. "No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!"

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

ET caught up with Arquette on the red carpet at Hulu's Golden Globes after-party, and she revealed that the injury occurred while she and King were having fun in Instyle's elevator photo area after the show.

"When we went backstage, they were taking pictures and they had all these props and me and Joey were taking a picture together and I picked this viking hat," she said. "I decided, I'm just going to keep it with me."

"Now, while we're taking the pictures, Joey's behind me dancing around and I go like this [holds up Globe], bang! I bang her on the head," she added of the moment, which was captured on video. "Now she's got this giant knot on her head!"

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Arquette.

