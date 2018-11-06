For weeks, celebs have been working overtime to get out the vote and encourage participation in the midterm elections.

On Tuesday, there was the expected wave of celebrity "I Voted" selfies in the morning and early afternoon, before results started rolling in, leading to some surprising upsets, disappointing defeats and the reclaiming of the House of Representatives by Democrats.

After the polls had closed and most of the votes had been counted in a majority of states, some truly groundbreaking statistics surfaced -- including the fact that over 100 women were elected to the House.

A number of stars, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, John Cusack and Mia Farrow, took to Twitter to celebrate the progressive results.

So far 100 women elected to Congress. For the first time. — Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) November 7, 2018

100 women elected to house of reps - most ever in history :) — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 7, 2018

Not sure but i think 100 women have been elected to the House — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 7, 2018

Another progressive victory came in the gubernatorial race in Colorado, where Jared Polis became the first openly gay male governor in the history of the nation.

The Late Late Show's James Corden, comedian Billy Eichner and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen celebrated Polis' groundbreaking victory with congratulatory messages of support and joy.

Wow!! Congratulations @jaredpolis of Colorado who just became the first openly gay man to be elected Governor in US History!!! 🌈🌈🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2018

This is incredible! Massive. Congratulations Jared Polis. You did it! https://t.co/dFpOxjHahe — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 7, 2018

One of the biggest marquee Senate races of the night was between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke in Texas. A number of celebrities have been stumping for O'Rourke for months, so his loss to Cruz came as a particularly painful blow to many of his supporters.

I wish Beto/Gillum/Stacey would have won, but tonight is great. A bunch of young and exciting new candidates won all over the country and we got some big ballot measures passed and now we can run some checks and try to get some BALANCE🇺🇸 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 7, 2018

for @BetoORourke , your hard work and outstanding character will not go unnoticed. We love you so much. — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 7, 2018

If you’re wondering how something like Ted Cruz could defeat someone like Beto, just remember people are trash and Republicans are effective at voter suppression#ElectionNightpic.twitter.com/takyrFloLC — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 7, 2018

However, one of the biggest developments of the night came when Democrats reclaimed the House of Representatives. While Republicans managed to increase their majority in the Senate, most celebs took any amount of the Blue Wave victory they could to heart.

THIS HOUSE IS BLUE. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 7, 2018

WE FLIPPED THE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU FOR VOTING!!!!!!!!

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!! pic.twitter.com/IM5yOJTuR2 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2018

John Legend broke down the importance of the flipping the House for the Democrats in a thoughtful tweet, in which he also shared his gratitude for everyone who campaigned, volunteered, fought and voted for progressive change during this election.

"People worked so hard around the country. Many voted who had never voted in the midterms. That was due to organizing and tenacity. I'm grateful for everyone's sacrifice," Legend wrote. "Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight."

Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

Here's a look at how some of Hollywood's other biggest celebs celebrated, lamented and reacted to the midterm election results.

NYT is projecting Democrats win a ~9% margin in the House popular vote. The last time we saw a margin like that was 08, amidst a collapsing economy and a loathed war.



Unemployment is 3.7% right now. America isn't at war. A margin this big is nuts — a pure repudiation of Trump. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 7, 2018

It’s ELECTION DAY America!!! The most important day for the rest of your lives! If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and #VOTE!!! If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 https://t.co/hNifirkt2S — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 6, 2018

I spent some time in Florida campaigning for this amendment. I was inspired by the grass roots efforts and the beautiful bipartisan coalition that worked for its passage. I'm so happy this amendment passed. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

This wasn't a red vs blue question. It was about doing the right thing by allowing people who've paid their debt to society to participate in the elections that affect them and everyone else. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

One of the nice things about all this election data is that I can quantitatively track my panic attack in realtime #ElectionNight — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 7, 2018

Massachusetts tonight you sent a message to the administration & to the country that #TransLivesMatter.You chose love over fear. So many activists & organizations worked to make this possible.Thank u @Freedom_Mass@SUSORyley@chasestrangio@ACLU, to name but a very few. #YesOn3 — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 7, 2018

Notable Win for Women:



Marsha Blackburn elected as Tennessee’s first woman senator



Tennessee is one of six states nationwide to never send a woman to the U.S. Senate or the governor’s mansion #ElectionNight — Moira Forbes (@moiraforbes) November 7, 2018

Florida rarely surprises me, but regularly disappoints me. #ElectionNight — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 7, 2018

I would like to tweet out loud what we already know...wherever trump went to campaign his candidate suffered. How ya feelin bout that you white nationalist misogynist nazi prick? oops...pardon my french — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 7, 2018

I said it two years ago, still true, always will be true. Elections are commas, not periods. Fight The Fuck On. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 7, 2018

For the first time in history, 100 women have been elected to the United States Congress. Women will fix this mess. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 7, 2018

When I sang DEFYING GRAVITY tonight...it just felt different. Then I saw that over 100 women have been elected to the House. WHO RUN THE WORLD. #VoteForChange — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) November 7, 2018

