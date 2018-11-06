John Legend, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Billy Eichner and More Celebs React to Election Night Results
For weeks, celebs have been working overtime to get out the vote and encourage participation in the midterm elections.
On Tuesday, there was the expected wave of celebrity "I Voted" selfies in the morning and early afternoon, before results started rolling in, leading to some surprising upsets, disappointing defeats and the reclaiming of the House of Representatives by Democrats.
After the polls had closed and most of the votes had been counted in a majority of states, some truly groundbreaking statistics surfaced -- including the fact that over 100 women were elected to the House.
A number of stars, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, John Cusack and Mia Farrow, took to Twitter to celebrate the progressive results.
Another progressive victory came in the gubernatorial race in Colorado, where Jared Polis became the first openly gay male governor in the history of the nation.
The Late Late Show's James Corden, comedian Billy Eichner and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen celebrated Polis' groundbreaking victory with congratulatory messages of support and joy.
One of the biggest marquee Senate races of the night was between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke in Texas. A number of celebrities have been stumping for O'Rourke for months, so his loss to Cruz came as a particularly painful blow to many of his supporters.
However, one of the biggest developments of the night came when Democrats reclaimed the House of Representatives. While Republicans managed to increase their majority in the Senate, most celebs took any amount of the Blue Wave victory they could to heart.
John Legend broke down the importance of the flipping the House for the Democrats in a thoughtful tweet, in which he also shared his gratitude for everyone who campaigned, volunteered, fought and voted for progressive change during this election.
"People worked so hard around the country. Many voted who had never voted in the midterms. That was due to organizing and tenacity. I'm grateful for everyone's sacrifice," Legend wrote. "Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight."
Here's a look at how some of Hollywood's other biggest celebs celebrated, lamented and reacted to the midterm election results.
