Dr. Evil is back and he’s running for public office!

On Monday night’s Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon began a segment stating that, on the eve of the midterm elections, one candidate is on hand to present their case for why they deserve Americans' votes. That’s when he presented Mike Myers’ hilariously insidious character from the Austin Powers films.

“Yes, Jimmy,” he replied when asked about his (not at all real) congressional candidacy. “Haven’t you been reading the news? It’s 2018. Evil’s in right now. It’s hip. It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide pod and doing the Shiggy Challenge.”

When the late-night host admitted that he had no idea Dr. Evil wanted to run for office, he answered that he initially was after Brett Kavanaugh’s seat on the Supreme Court but claimed that President Donald Trump called him “too even-tempered” for the gig.

Later, Dr. Evil shared his campaign slogan: “Make America Evil Again.” He did this by presenting a red ball cap featuring the line. Obviously, this a nod to Trump’s often-derided campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

So, what is Dr. Evil’s platform? If elected, the only flavor of Pringles will be Screaming’ Dill Pickle (and the can will be narrower for eating un-ease). Donald Trump Jr. will be named Secretary of the Treasury, purely because Dr. Evil wants to poke him in the tummy, like the Pillsbury Doughboy. He also wants to increase the length of time required before skipping a YouTube ad from five seconds to eight seconds. Lastly, he also intends to legalize marijuana and make the kids song “Baby Shark” the national anthem.

Dr. Evil finished by performed the infectious song, despite Fallon's pleas that he stop.

Check out the entire incredible chat in the clip above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Makes Impassioned Personal Video Message Urging Fans to Vote

How Celebs Are Encouraging You to Vote in the Midterm Elections 2018

Chelsea Handler Poses Topless While She Encourages Her Followers to Vote

Related Gallery