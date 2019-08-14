John Mayer is taking precaution.

The "Gravity" singer was granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has allegedly been sending him inappropriate messages and death threats, according to court documents obtained by ET. Mayer's rep had no comment.

As first reported by The Blast, a man has been harassing the singer and making references to serial killers like Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, via social media.

Mayer claims in the documents that the messages he's received "have put me in fear for myself and caused me substantial emotional distress," adding that the man's "statements and behavior indicate an unhealthy obsession with me."

The "Daughters" crooner claims that the harassment began in March of this year, and that the man "showed up to a public place in North Carolina knowing I would be making an appearance," per the publication. The singer says, according to the docs, that security identified the man and stopped him from entering the venue.

Mayer is currently on his U.S. leg of his world tour and is expected to perform in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The singer has not commented publicly on the matter.

