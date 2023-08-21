John Stamos is entering a new decade with the loves of his life!

In honor of his milestone 60th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 19, the Full House star reflected on his wonderful life.

"I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life," he wrote.

Stamos' video starts with him laying in bed with his and Caitlin McHugh's 5-year-old son, Billy.

"You know how happy I am that I turned 60 and that I have such a wonderful son like you?" he asks Billy.

"So happy," Billy exclaims.

Billy then takes his time in the spotlight to introduce himself, telling the camera that he is "Billy Stamos" and to remind those watching the video that his dad plays the drums and sings with the Beach Boys. The adorable kid also tells his dad that he doesn't look 60, but instead "looks baby."

At the end of their sweet interaction, Stamos asks his son, "You say anything about me in your prayers? Do you say 'Thank you God for daddy?'"

Billy replies, "Yes, I did."

The actor's video ends with a montage of clips of him, Billy and McHugh showering each other with love while "Pure Imagination," as performed by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, plays.

Stamos also got a birthday message from his wife, who took to her Instagram to give him a shout-out, and post a sweet selfie.

"Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!," McHugh, 37, wrote.

On Friday, Stamos kicked off his big weekend with a look back at some of his best birthday moments.

"Looking back on some of my favorite birthday memories over the years. Tomorrow is 60..," he wrote.

The clips included a video of Tom Hanks performing a song, the Full House cast serenading Stamos with "Happy Birthday," photos celebrating his birthday with his late parents, Loretta Phillips and William John Stamos, pictures with his wife and son, and an emotional speech by his late best friend, Bob Saget.

