John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Pic Days After 60th Birthday

John Stamos is 60 and feeling frisky. The Fuller House star nearly bared it all in a new pic posted to Instagram, snapped in his birthday suit while taking a shower just days after his 60th birthday.

"The other side of 60," he captioned the nude shot, offering a photo credit to his wife, Caitlin McHugh. In the image, Stamos enjoys a picturesque outdoor shower, complete with sunlight spilling in and pink flowers dangling down from the open ceiling. The naked actor appears to have been caught by surprise, turning around to face the camera with a startled look on his face.

Stamos celebrated his milestone birthday on August 19.

McHugh, 37, marked the special occasion with a lovely tribute to her husband.

"Can you believe this man is 60?!" she captioned a smiling snapshot of the couple, her arms wrapped around him with a beautiful sunset behind them. "The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

Over on his page, Stamos shared a video with his 5-year-old son, Billy, laying together in bed.

"I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60!" he wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

In a 2021 interview with ET, Stamos became visibly verklempt while speaking about becoming a father.

"It's much harder than I ever thought," he admitted. "I've been around kids my whole life, on TV shows [and] my nieces and nephews. I also wanted to be a father, and my wife does most of it, but boy is it a responsibility."

While Stamos acknowledged the inherent challenges of raising a child, even with a loving support system, the actor explained exactly why he feels it's such a rewarding experience.

"At the end of the day, you don't want a trophy and you don't 'win,' you don't get a ring. But if you do it right, you've raised a kid that's loving enough, that's smart enough, and that's caring enough to be a better version of yourself," Stamos said, becoming emotional. "I get choked up thinking about it."

The Big Shot actor said that the ultimate lesson he wants to impart on Billy is the importance of effort and commitment.

"At the end of the day, can you look in the mirror and go, 'I did my best. I did my very best?'" Stamos shared. "I think those are the things I'm gonna be [teaching] to my son. Do your best."

