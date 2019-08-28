John Stamos is supporting Lori Loughlin as best he can.

In a new interview with GQ, the 56-year-old actor remains hesitant to discuss the college admissions scandal ahead of a final outcome being reached, though he does express his love for his Fuller House co-star.

"I gotta be careful," he says of discussing the scandal, for which Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters -- 19-year-old Olivia Jade and 20-year-old Bella -- admitted to the University of Southern California. They have both pleaded not guilty.

"I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it," he adds, before confirming that he is close with Loughlin.

"I'll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense," Stamos admits. "I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still."

Though he won't go into any details, Stamos does have one opinion on the matter. "Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime," he says.

When ET spoke to Stamos in June, he said that the Fuller House cast and crew were still trying to "figure... out" how Loughlin will factor into the show's upcoming fifth and final season.

"I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he said at the time. "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

As for Loughlin and Giannulli, they appeared at the Boston Federal Courthouse on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing for their charges of conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. ET learned that Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley cleared the way for the couple to be able to share attorneys in the upcoming trial.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that "Lori has apologized many times to her girls and has told them that she only wants the best for them."

"The girls are definitely scared for their mother and father," the source said of the couple's daughters. "Until the court date has passed, they are just trying to get through the summer."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Stamos Talks 'Difficult' Lori Loughlin Situation and the Future of 'Fuller House' (Exclusive)

Lori Loughlin and Husband Hold Hands as They Make Court Appearance in Boston

Olivia Jade Has No Plans to Return to USC, Still Holds 'Resentment' for Mom Lori Loughlin, Source Says

Related Gallery