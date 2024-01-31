Severance season 2 may be months away, but series star John Turturro is teasing that it's worth the wait.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith at the premiere of Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Wednesday, the actor, 66, said that they are still hard at work on the highly-anticipated second season of the Apple TV+ drama.

"We've done a lot of it, but now they have to finish the rest," Turturro, who plays Lumon Industries employee Irving, says. "There will be a lot of twists and turns."

Apple TV+

The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for his role in the series, otherwise said that he is bound by a vow of silence and required to keep the show's secrets close to his chest.

"My lips are sealed, I can't talk about anything," he tells ET. "All I know is that, you know, Chris Walken is still there."

In the first season, Turturro's character has a brief love connection with Christopher Walken's character, Burt, as the two are Lumon employees, though they work in different departments. The season ends with Irving's "outie" -- the term used to describe the outside version of a Lumon employee who retains no knowledge from their time inside during the workday -- rushing to Burt's home to try to get through to him before time runs out.

Apple TV+

It was a cliffhanger moment not only for the audience but for Turturro, who says he was excited to return to set for season 2 -- something he has "never done" as a veteran of mostly limited series.

"I've never done, you know, two seasons of something, so it's a little different, but there’s a lot of surprises, even for the actors," he says.

A release date for the second season of Severance has yet to be announced, however, earlier this week, actor Adam Scott announced that he was back to filming after the holidays and delays from the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Scott -- who plays Mark -- is seen running through the hallways of Lumon Industries. The Parks and Recreation alum, 50, tagged Apple TV and director Ben Stiller in the post and also showed off his set chair, designated with his character's name.

"Lovely being back at the office," he captioned the dramatic post on Jan. 29, 15 months after Severance initially began shooting season 2.

Until the world can catch back up with the microdata refinement team over at Lumon, Turturro is keeping himself busy by promoting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which he has a guest starring role in. Turturro attended the New York premiere of the Prime Video series with his son, Diego. He told ET that he didn't show Diego anything from the show and that's for a really good reason.

"I haven't seen anything, either. I just I did one guest spot -- I read the script, I thought it was, wow, a very terrific script and I'm a fan of Donald and I liked working with him and Maya very much," Turturro says. "I had a really, really nice time, you know? I don't usually do that but I was like, 'Wow these are really cool people,' so I'm curious to see it."

The show stars Community alum Donald Glover and PEN15 star Maya Erskine in a modern reimagining of the same-name Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film from 2005. In the series, Glover, 40, and Erskine, 36, play strangers who earn top jobs at a spy agency with only one catch: the job requires them to be in an arranged marriage and assume new identities.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 2.

RELATED CONTENT: