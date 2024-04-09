JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on a Cosmetic Procedure

JoJo Siwa is a bad girl with new teeth!

The "Karma" singer recently admitted that she paid $50,000 for a cosmetic dentistry procedure. A source confirmed to ET that the 20-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge got her teeth done by Dr. Kevin Sands of Beverly Hills in 2020.

In a TikTok shared by Buzzfeed News, where celebs shared the most expensive thing they were wearing during the GLAAD Media Awards in March, Siwa made the reveal.

"Most expensive thing I'm wearing," Siwa said as she held a tiny mic. "My teeth. These motherf**kers cost me 50 grand."

JoJo Siwa shares that she spent $50,000 on new teeth. - Steven Simione/WireImage

Previously, Siwa opened up about her veneers during a livestream in July 2023. In a clip shared by Dr. Sands, the professional dancer opens up about her decision.

"Thank you @itsjojosiwa for trusting us with your beautiful smile 😁 We are thrilled to see you loving your new teeth!" Dr. Sands' medical office captioned a video shared across their social platforms.

"My thing with veneers is a lot of times people are ashamed of them or don't want people to know that their teeth aren't really their teeth, but they're a part of me and I'm not ashamed of it, I love my smile," she tells the camera as she flashes her smile.

Earlier this month, the former child star ushered in a new NSFW era. Siwa spoke to ET on the set of her video for "Karma," where she dished about navigating her more adult chapter ahead of her 21st birthday.

"It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate," she admitted. "I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14."

"That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art," she said of her new era.

RELATED CONTENT: