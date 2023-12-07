The girls are returning to the dance floor! The stars of Dance Moms are set to come together for a reunion special on Lifetime, and JoJo Siwa is teasing what fans might be able to expect.

The 20-year-old dancer and TV personality walked the carpet at the Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic TV special on Thursday and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the reunion special -- specifically, she detailed who fans are going to get a chance to see.

"It's me Me, Kalani [Hilliker], Kendall [Vertes], Chloé [Lukasiak], Paige [Hyland], Brooke [Hyland], and [in terms of parents], it's "Kelly [Hyland], Christi [Lukasiak] -- who was on FaceTime a lot -- my mom, Kira [Girard], and Jill [Vertes]."

"We got squads, it's good! There's a lot," Siwa said, enthusiastically, before dropping the truly unexpected tease, "You might even see me get married!"

Although when pressed for more details, Siwa laughingly shrugged off questions, so what the reunion will actually feature remains to be seen.

Siwa previously teased the reunion last month when she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of her and some of her former co-stars.

"You heard it here first✨ the squad is officially back together for a #DanceMoms reunion coming 2024 only on @lifetimetv !!"

When asked about the absence of some high-profile castmembers -- including Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux -- Siwa wrote in the comments, "Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here."

It is also unclear what role, if any, Abby Lee Miller will play in the reunion.

The Dance Moms reunion special is set to air on Lifetime sometime in early 2024.

