Jon Bon Jovi has four words for his firstborn: "Steph, call your daddy."

With the imminent release of the band's 16th studio album, Forever, the rocker's 31-year-old daughter is getting a special track just for her. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Bon Jovi frontman spoke about the emotional process of making his new song, "Kiss the Bride," written for his only daughter, Stephanie.

"It's not just oh, one night, and then I fell in love with this girl. This is your baby. This is the baby that came first in our family and to the band. And then, I write 'I Got The Girl' about her when she's five and now she's 30, and you're writing this song to walk her down the aisle," he said. "I'm crying writing it, and I'm crying singing it in the studio."

However, it took awhile for Stephanie to finally listen to it. "She was the last person in America to hear the song. I just gave it to her last week... She saw me on Good Morning America and said, 'OK, I'm ready to hear it,'" he recalled. "This is just a week ago, or two weeks ago now."

As for her reaction, it's been crickets.

"I had to send it to her because I was on the move, and I have not heard a response... How about that? I have not gotten a response." he said.

Dorothea Hurley, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi pose together at a pre-GRAMMY event in 2024. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The father of four noted it's a busy time for their famous family as two of Jon's sons have tied the knot in 2024. "Her two brothers are getting married before her, so she's just in her own little world right now," he said. "It's cuckoo. I have not gotten a response from Steph. Steph, call your daddy."

Indeed, he and longtime wife Dorothea Hurley's son, 29-year-old Jesse Bongiovi, married Jesse Light on May 7 at the same Las Vegas chapel where his parents eloped back in 1989.

That same month, 20-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown married Jon's younger son, 22-year-old Jake Bongiovi. The rocker confirmed reports of their secret wedding on BBC's The One Show, telling co-hosts Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be."

