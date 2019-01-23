Jon Cryer Debuts as Lex Luthor on 'Supergirl' -- See the First Photo!

Jon Cryer is about to wreak havoc in National City.

The Two and a Half Men star makes his debut as the infamous DC Comics villain, Lex Luthor, on Supergirl, and The CW released the official first image of Cryer in character on Wednesday. In the photo, Cryer's Lex Luthor has a menacing stare as he peers through the glass pane in his prison jumpsuit, arms folded and unperturbed by his surroundings.

As previously announced, Cryer's debut will come in the 15th episode, titled "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," which will air Sunday, March 17. In the episode, Lex reaches out from prison to enlist his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), into one of his plans and will stop at nothing to get her on board, even if that means leveraging the life of one of her friends.

See the first photo of Cryer as Lex Luthor below.

Fans knew that Lex Luthor would be coming to National City to go head to head with both Supergirl and Lena. According to Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, Cryer was their dream choice.

"We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting," the producers said in a statement in November.

Rovner opened up more about Luthor's introduction to the series during a recent interview with ET.

"I think we were lucky enough to have the opportunity to use him this season and he weaves into the story," he said of the decision to bring in Superman's iconic nemesis. "He weaves into the narrative that we're telling, so I think it's a good opportunity to have him. And we would welcome him any time."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

