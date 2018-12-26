Jon Gosselin is feeling the holiday cheer!

The 41-year-old reality star shared a snap of his Christmas celebrations on Sunday, gathering by the tree with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her kids, as well as two of his 14-year-old sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, the latter of whom Gosselin was granted temporary sole custody of earlier this month amid his legal battle with ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!" the proud papa captioned the pic.

"He's really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays," Jon shared with ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month. "And to enjoy the rest of his childhood."

While his relationship with Hannah and Collin is strong, Gosselin did admit during the interview that his estrangement from his 18-year-old daughters, Madelyn and Cara, has been very difficult.

“I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they're adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it,” he explained. “But it's really up to them to decide what they want to do with that.”

“I kind of left it in their court now since it's been so long,” he continued. “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things... I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”

