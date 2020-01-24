Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Vegas!

On Friday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced that they'll kick off a Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at Park MGM beginning Wednesday, April 1. The shows will run through April 18.

Presale for the residency will run from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, before general sale begins Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. ET. The nine performances going on sale will be for April 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18.

"Let's get it! Let's gooooo!!" the Jonas Brothers captioned a promotional video for the residency that they shared on social media.

Coincidentally, Kelly Clarkson -- who will be competing against Nick on The Voice -- will be starting her Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the same day as the Jonas Brothers begin theirs.

Let's get it! Let's gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

Earlier this week, the brothers seemed to tease their upcoming residency with a new music video for their latest track, "What a Man Gotta Do." In the video, the guys belt out the song as they cruise the Vegas strip.

The exciting news comes in the midst of the group's Happiness Begins Tour, which will kick off its fourth and final leg next week in Europe.

The brothers are also set to perform at this year's GRAMMY Awards, where they're nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, "Sucker." The nomination marked their first since 2009 when they were up for Best New Artist, which they ultimately lost to Adele.

Watch the video below for more on Jonas Brothers.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Jonas Brothers Get Drunk and Sing NSFW Songs With Seth Meyers This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jonas Brothers Get Hammered While 'Day Drinking' With Seth Meyers

Jonas Brothers Hilariously Recreate ‘Camp Rock’ Movie Scene -- Watch!

The J-Sisters Reunite in Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' Rom-Com-Inspired Music Video

Related Gallery