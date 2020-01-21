The Jonas Brothers love a good reenactment!

Two weeks after their hilarious recreation of an explosive argument on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the boys took to social media to share another fun video.

And, this time they are impersonating themselves, back in their Camp Rock days.

In a video shared on social media, the trio sits in the back of a car, getting back into character with wigs and lip-syncing their lines from a scene from their 2008 Disney movie, Camp Rock.

“I don’t want to waste my summer at some camp,” Joe says in the clip, which was created using the app, TikTok.

“This is where Connect 3 connected,” Kevin argues back, referring to their fictional film band, Connect 3.

The band shared the video on their official Instagram account with the caption, “Presented without comment...”

The video comes during an exciting few weeks for Jonas Brothers fans, who were treated to the trio’s fun new video for their single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” on Thursday.

The rom-com-inspired video features the singers’ wives, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, who also appeared in their “Sucker” video.

Chopra Jonas recently admitted that she had never seen the Camp Rock movie or its sequel, Camp Rock: The Final Jam, and often gets teased about it.

"I’ve never seen Camp Rock, and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we’ll have a Camp Rock viewing party. I bet it will be great," she told Harper's Bazaar.

The band is also preparing to help honor Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24, and are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker" at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26.

